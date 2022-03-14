Comerica Bank Sells 10,701 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,701 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 714.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EQH shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $29.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.55. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.57.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.15%.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,050. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

