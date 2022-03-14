Comerica Bank Sells 32,523 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,523 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,298,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,749,000 after buying an additional 1,058,652 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

NYSE:OGN opened at $35.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion and a PE ratio of 6.73. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 411.54%. Organon & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

