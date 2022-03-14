Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) by 2,929.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,173,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,184,000 after purchasing an additional 605,536 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,778,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,905 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,230,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after acquiring an additional 623,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,966,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after acquiring an additional 734,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 508.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,780 shares during the last quarter. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SID. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSE:SID opened at $5.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $10.33.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.40. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 81.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 8.4%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.37%.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

