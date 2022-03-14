Comparing Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF)

Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF – Get Rating) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Natcore Technology and Intel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natcore Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Intel 10 14 7 0 1.90

Intel has a consensus target price of $54.52, suggesting a potential upside of 21.61%. Given Intel’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intel is more favorable than Natcore Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Natcore Technology and Intel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Intel $79.02 billion 2.31 $19.87 billion $4.86 9.22

Intel has higher revenue and earnings than Natcore Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Natcore Technology and Intel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A Intel 25.14% 25.52% 13.94%

Risk & Volatility

Natcore Technology has a beta of -2.55, suggesting that its share price is 355% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intel has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.7% of Intel shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Intel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Intel beats Natcore Technology on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natcore Technology (Get Rating)

Natcore Technology, Inc. is a research and development company, which engages in developing silicon solar cell technologies. Its primary product is Natcore Foil Cell, which eliminates the need to use high-cost silver in mass-manufactured silicon solar cells. The company was founded by Brien Lundin, John Calhoun, Andrew Barron and Dennis J. Flood on August 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other. The CCG segment consists of platforms designed for notebooks, 2-in-1 systems, desktops, tablets, phones, wireless and wired connectivity products, and mobile communication components. The DCG segment includes workload-optimized platforms and related products designed for enterprise, cloud, and communication infrastructure market. The IOTG segment offers compute solutions for targeted verticals and embedded applications for the retail, manufacturing, health care, energy, automotive, and government market segments. The NSG segment is composed of NAND flash memory products primarily used in solid-state drives. The PSG segment contains programmable semiconductors and related products for a broad range of markets, including communications, data center, industrial, military, and automotive. The

