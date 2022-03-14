Comparing Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) and Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCMKTS:GCHEF)

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) and Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Kohl’s and Grupo Comercial Chedraui’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kohl’s 4.83% 21.86% 7.12% Grupo Comercial Chedraui N/A N/A N/A

90.7% of Kohl’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Kohl’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kohl’s and Grupo Comercial Chedraui’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kohl’s $19.43 billion 0.39 $938.00 million $6.42 8.40 Grupo Comercial Chedraui N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kohl’s has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Comercial Chedraui.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kohl’s and Grupo Comercial Chedraui, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kohl’s 2 5 7 0 2.36 Grupo Comercial Chedraui 0 1 0 0 2.00

Kohl’s currently has a consensus price target of $64.58, indicating a potential upside of 19.73%. Given Kohl’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kohl’s is more favorable than Grupo Comercial Chedraui.

Summary

Kohl’s beats Grupo Comercial Chedraui on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kohl’s (Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, WI.

About Grupo Comercial Chedraui (Get Rating)

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. operates selfÂ-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers. It operates 306 stores, including 198 tiendas chedraui, 60 super chedraui, 15 super che, and 33 supercito stores; and 7 distribution centers in Mexico, as well as 125 self-service stores, such as 64 El Super and 61 Fiesta stores in the United States. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

