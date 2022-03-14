Comparing Trupanion (TRUP) and Its Competitors

Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP – Get Rating) is one of 13 public companies in the “Hospital & medical service plans” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Trupanion to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.5% of Trupanion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Trupanion shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Trupanion and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trupanion 0 0 3 0 3.00 Trupanion Competitors 107 1130 2301 45 2.64

Trupanion presently has a consensus target price of $126.80, suggesting a potential upside of 73.11%. As a group, “Hospital & medical service plans” companies have a potential upside of 10.12%. Given Trupanion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trupanion is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Trupanion and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trupanion -5.08% -9.69% -5.99% Trupanion Competitors -5.34% -3.70% -4.00%

Risk & Volatility

Trupanion has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trupanion’s rivals have a beta of 1.03, suggesting that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trupanion and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Trupanion $698.99 million -$35.53 million -83.24 Trupanion Competitors $71.33 billion $2.57 billion 6.41

Trupanion’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Trupanion. Trupanion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Trupanion rivals beat Trupanion on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Trupanion (Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc. engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members. The company was founded by Darryl Rawlings in January 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

