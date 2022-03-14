Comparing Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) and Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR)

Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Rating) and Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Yubo International Biotech and Star Equity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Star Equity 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Yubo International Biotech has a beta of 6.76, suggesting that its share price is 576% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Equity has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yubo International Biotech and Star Equity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yubo International Biotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Star Equity $78.16 million 0.08 -$6.46 million $0.04 27.51

Yubo International Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Star Equity.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.1% of Star Equity shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.5% of Yubo International Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Star Equity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Yubo International Biotech and Star Equity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yubo International Biotech N/A -162.24% -31.47% Star Equity 0.98% -38.62% -10.09%

Summary

Star Equity beats Yubo International Biotech on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yubo International Biotech (Get Rating)

Yubo International Biotech Ltd. engages in the supply of products that process, store and administer therapeutic doses of endometrial stem cells for treatment of disease and injuries. Its products include Life Shinkansen Liquid Dressing and Life Shinkansen Spray Dressing. The company was founded by Lawrence A. Minkoff on February 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Star Equity (Get Rating)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center. The Diagnostic Imaging segment sells its internally developed solid-state gamma cameras, imaging systems, and camera maintenance contracts. The Building and Construction segment generates revenue from the lease of commercial properties and equipment. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

