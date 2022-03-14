CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR: COP) in the last few weeks:

3/10/2022 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €87.00 ($94.57) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/10/2022 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €89.00 ($96.74) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/10/2022 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €72.00 ($78.26) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

3/3/2022 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €72.00 ($78.26) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

2/25/2022 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €72.00 ($78.26) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

1/19/2022 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €88.00 ($95.65) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/18/2022 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €72.00 ($78.26) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

1/14/2022 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €78.00 ($84.78) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

COP stock opened at €46.20 ($50.22) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €56.84 and its 200 day moving average is €67.38. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €44.40 ($48.26) and a one year high of €82.80 ($90.00).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

