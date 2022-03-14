Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 128.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 388.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 141.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ED. Mizuho lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.82.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $89.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.18 and a 12 month high of $90.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 82.08%.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 193 shares of company stock valued at $16,615 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

