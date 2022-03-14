Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Price Target Cut to €90.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($103.26) to €90.00 ($97.83) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Barclays cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Shares of CTTAY opened at $6.75 on Friday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.90.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation.

