ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ContraFect from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of CFRX opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.31. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $128.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFRX. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ContraFect by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 176,036 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ContraFect in the 2nd quarter valued at $691,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ContraFect in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ContraFect by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 95,382 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ContraFect in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. 58.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

