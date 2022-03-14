Contrasting Aeva Technologies (AEVA) & Its Rivals

Aeva Technologies (NYSE: AEVA – Get Rating) is one of 70 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Aeva Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

This table compares Aeva Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies -1,099.60% -19.36% -18.60% Aeva Technologies Competitors -124.94% 2.02% -1.43%

56.1% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Aeva Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86 Aeva Technologies Competitors 661 2530 2970 82 2.40

Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $13.17, indicating a potential upside of 239.35%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 46.29%. Given Aeva Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeva Technologies’ peers have a beta of 1.66, suggesting that their average stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aeva Technologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies $9.27 million -$101.88 million -7.61 Aeva Technologies Competitors $5.26 billion $78.06 million 21.29

Aeva Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Aeva Technologies. Aeva Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Aeva Technologies peers beat Aeva Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aeva Technologies (Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.