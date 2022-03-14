Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) will post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Copa’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.81. Copa reported earnings of ($2.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 120.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $6.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $11.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Copa.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.22 million. Copa had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.00) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPA. HSBC raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Copa from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.89.

Shares of Copa stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,665. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.70 and a beta of 1.45. Copa has a 1-year low of $64.47 and a 1-year high of $97.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It is involved in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copa (CPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.