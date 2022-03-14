Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRBP. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.83.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $49.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.81.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.63% and a negative net margin of 2,856.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,969 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 360.7% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 107,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 73,008 shares during the last quarter. 35.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

