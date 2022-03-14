Cormark Cuts MediaValet (CVE:MVP) Price Target to C$2.10

MediaValet (CVE:MVP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cormark from C$2.75 to C$2.10 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of MediaValet from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday.

Get MediaValet alerts:

Shares of CVE:MVP opened at C$2.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$95.48 million and a P/E ratio of -19.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.50. MediaValet has a fifty-two week low of C$1.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.25.

MediaValet Inc develops and delivers enterprise cloud software to manage the digital media assets worldwide. It offers Enterprise Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform that helps to create, find, work with, manage, and share digital assets; CreativeSPACES, a hybrid cloud/on premise tool for collaborating between team members, the core DAM, and other media creation software; and other modules modules for advanced artificial intelligence, audio/video intelligence, mobile support, content publishing, and open application programming interface developer tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MediaValet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaValet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.