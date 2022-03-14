Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.04

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.04 and last traded at $53.65, with a volume of 260811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.59.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTVA. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.42 and a 200-day moving average of $46.50.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3,774.9% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 310,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after buying an additional 302,254 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of Corteva by 19.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 167.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,095,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,115,000 after purchasing an additional 686,300 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 20.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 5.5% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

