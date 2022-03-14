Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.030-$0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $189 million-$191 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.14 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.150-$0.190 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COUP shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $208.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $201.76.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software stock traded down $9.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.82. 6,781,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,219. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $89.25 and a 12 month high of $286.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $461,705.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $206,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,201 shares of company stock worth $2,534,656 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $18,850,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 110,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter.

About Coupa Software (Get Rating)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.