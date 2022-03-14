Courier Capital LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,064.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $230.61 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $222.50 and a 12-month high of $306.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.36.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.