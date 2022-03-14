Courier Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 957.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 525.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NFG opened at $66.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $47.85 and a 52 week high of $68.20.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $546.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.37 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $2,564,789.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $616,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,042 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

