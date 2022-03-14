Courier Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $96,000.

MDY opened at $468.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $486.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $498.11. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $452.36 and a 52-week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

