Courier Capital LLC Sells 348 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $211.99 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $199.50 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.16.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

