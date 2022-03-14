Credit Suisse Group Trims LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Target Price to $31.00

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ:LZ opened at $12.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.19. LegalZoom.com has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $142.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 3,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $61,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 69,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $1,087,142.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,817 shares of company stock worth $2,564,389 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

