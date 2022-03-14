Credit Suisse Group Trims Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Target Price to $22.00

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Project Angel Parent from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Project Angel Parent from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Project Angel Parent has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Shares of Project Angel Parent stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. Project Angel Parent has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.60.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. Project Angel Parent had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Project Angel Parent will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

