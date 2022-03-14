Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Acquires Shares of 200 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 105.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Biogen by 113.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,636,000 after buying an additional 399,310 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Biogen by 385.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 176,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,930,000 after buying an additional 140,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 9.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,319,000 after buying an additional 106,513 shares during the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIIB stock opened at $197.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.46 and a 200 day moving average of $253.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.94 and a 52 week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.79.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

