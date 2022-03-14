Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Buys 500 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 138.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in Medtronic by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,242,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Medtronic by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,390,000 after acquiring an additional 257,500 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

NYSE MDT opened at $103.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $139.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

