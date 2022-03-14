Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Has $618,000 Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,075 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,372,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,815 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $294,840,000 after buying an additional 196,262 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $959,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

NSC opened at $267.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $238.62 and a one year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.43.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

