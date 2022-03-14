Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CPG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Crescent Point Energy to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.42.

CPG stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $7.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.48.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 878.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 132,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

