CRH plc (CRH) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.23 on May 12th

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2266 per share by the construction company on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22.

CRH has increased its dividend payment by 12.9% over the last three years. CRH has a payout ratio of 11.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CRH to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $41.45 on Monday. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 47.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 19,992 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CRH during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in CRH during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in CRH by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in CRH by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 12.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

