Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Purchases $5,157,870.64 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 461,348 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $5,157,870.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 37,427 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $407,205.76.

On Friday, February 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 130,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $2,161,900.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $428,750.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 28,540 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $578,220.40.

On Monday, February 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 69,530 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $1,362,788.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 36,169 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $716,869.58.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 17,625 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.44 per share, with a total value of $360,255.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 23,640 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $454,597.20.

On Friday, February 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 12,935 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $242,143.20.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 85,209 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,601,929.20.

Shares of CRCT opened at $10.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.94. Cricut, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 16.72.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Cricut had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cricut by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,055,000 after buying an additional 1,486,032 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cricut during the second quarter valued at about $33,291,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 712,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,644,000 after acquiring an additional 42,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cricut by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,052,000 after acquiring an additional 226,371 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cricut by 55.4% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,267,000 after purchasing an additional 184,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRCT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Cricut Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

