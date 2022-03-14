Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Purchases $5,157,870.64 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 461,348 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $5,157,870.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 37,427 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $407,205.76.
- On Friday, February 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 130,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $2,161,900.00.
- On Wednesday, February 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $428,750.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 28,540 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $578,220.40.
- On Monday, February 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 69,530 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $1,362,788.00.
- On Friday, February 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 36,169 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $716,869.58.
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 17,625 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.44 per share, with a total value of $360,255.00.
- On Monday, February 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 23,640 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $454,597.20.
- On Friday, February 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 12,935 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $242,143.20.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 85,209 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,601,929.20.
Shares of CRCT opened at $10.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.94. Cricut, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 16.72.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cricut by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,055,000 after buying an additional 1,486,032 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cricut during the second quarter valued at about $33,291,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 712,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,644,000 after acquiring an additional 42,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cricut by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,052,000 after acquiring an additional 226,371 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cricut by 55.4% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,267,000 after purchasing an additional 184,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRCT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.
Cricut Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cricut (CRCT)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.