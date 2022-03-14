Critical Survey: Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) & MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD)

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) and MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Shutterstock and MariMed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shutterstock 0 0 3 0 3.00 MariMed 0 0 2 0 3.00

Shutterstock currently has a consensus target price of $130.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.06%. MariMed has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 208.22%. Given MariMed’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MariMed is more favorable than Shutterstock.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.4% of Shutterstock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of MariMed shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.4% of Shutterstock shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of MariMed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Shutterstock has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariMed has a beta of 3.43, suggesting that its share price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shutterstock and MariMed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterstock $773.41 million 4.09 $91.88 million $2.46 35.22 MariMed $50.90 million 4.81 $2.14 million N/A N/A

Shutterstock has higher revenue and earnings than MariMed.

Profitability

This table compares Shutterstock and MariMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterstock 11.88% 22.08% 12.59% MariMed 16.12% 87.05% 18.61%

Summary

MariMed beats Shutterstock on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shutterstock (Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc. engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial. The Other Category segment consists of WebDAM. The company was founded by Jonathan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About MariMed (Get Rating)

MariMed, Inc. engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products. The company was founded by Robert N. Fireman and Jon Levine on January 25, 2011 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

