Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $66.55

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.55 and last traded at $67.03, with a volume of 56255 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.14.
A number of analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.44.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.89.
In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 12,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,940.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 195,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,893,168.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.96 per share, with a total value of $748,416.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 31,486 shares of company stock worth $2,655,592. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Crocs by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth $1,400,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Crocs by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 696,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Crocs by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,444,000 after purchasing an additional 426,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.
About Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)
Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crocs (CROX)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.