Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $66.55

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.55 and last traded at $67.03, with a volume of 56255 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.14.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.44.

Get Crocs alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.89.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 12,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,940.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 195,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,893,168.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.96 per share, with a total value of $748,416.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 31,486 shares of company stock worth $2,655,592. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Crocs by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth $1,400,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Crocs by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 696,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Crocs by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,444,000 after purchasing an additional 426,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.