CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.31. CrossFirst Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $48.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.15 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $801.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.24. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

