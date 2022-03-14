Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth about $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth about $101,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth about $262,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $30.09 on Monday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average of $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.80.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $1,376,749.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,723 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.57.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

