Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $365,000 Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 46.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFBS opened at $87.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.85 and a 52 week high of $89.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

