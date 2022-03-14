Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,010 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

BKH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $71.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.95 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11. The firm had revenue of $562.50 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 63.47%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

