Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,570 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,290 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTH opened at $94.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.65. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $84.05 and a twelve month high of $125.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.43.

In other news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 39,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $4,005,695.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $25,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

