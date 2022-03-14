Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of THG. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $139.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.82 and its 200 day moving average is $133.55. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.69 and a 1 year high of $144.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on THG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $1,305,320.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,095,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

