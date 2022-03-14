CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $264.43.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $11.63 on Wednesday, reaching $178.91. 227,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,274,452. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $150.02 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.84, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total value of $3,493,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,338 shares of company stock worth $20,626,502 over the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $348,527,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $229,834,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,849,000 after acquiring an additional 914,678 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 317.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,184,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,092,000 after acquiring an additional 900,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

