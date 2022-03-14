CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 333.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 3,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $8.31 on Monday, hitting $182.23. The company had a trading volume of 306,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,274,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.84, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.02 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.20.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.71.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.33, for a total transaction of $1,477,226.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,046,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,338 shares of company stock valued at $20,626,502. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

