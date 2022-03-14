CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $261.71.

CRWD stock opened at $190.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.70, a PEG ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $150.02 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total transaction of $492,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,338 shares of company stock worth $20,626,502 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $457,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $348,527,000. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

