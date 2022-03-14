Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 68.6% from the February 13th total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on Crown Proptech Acquisitions in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 255,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 45,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

CPTK traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 40,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,838. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Crown PropTech Acquisitions focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

