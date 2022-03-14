Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 4,461 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 607,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $7.31 on Monday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.39.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 89.41%. The company had revenue of $64.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 48.44%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $1,508,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,514,000. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.