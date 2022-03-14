Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 15,844 Shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,844 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Glatfelter were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLT. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Glatfelter during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Glatfelter by 42.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Glatfelter during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Glatfelter by 68,608.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Glatfelter by 5.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

GLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Glatfelter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

In other news, CEO Dante C. Parrini purchased 10,000 shares of Glatfelter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $134,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bruce Brown purchased 3,750 shares of Glatfelter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLT opened at $12.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.00 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Glatfelter Co. has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $18.74.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $334.46 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.91%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 350.02%.

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

