Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 35,386 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,386 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,762,000 after purchasing an additional 93,137 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 83,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EPAY shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

EPAY opened at $56.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.18 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.51. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $56.80.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $390,330.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 5,459 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $309,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,348 shares of company stock worth $924,518. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Profile (Get Rating)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlements between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

