Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

NYSE:CFR opened at $137.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.59 and its 200-day moving average is $129.32. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.38%.

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 61,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,770,000 after buying an additional 9,709 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

