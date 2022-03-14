CX Institutional Boosts Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 116.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,924,000 after buying an additional 255,305 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.2% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 553,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,543,000 after acquiring an additional 64,554 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 63.8% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 123,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,641,000 after acquiring an additional 48,221 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 25.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,545,000 after acquiring an additional 36,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 217,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,393,000 after purchasing an additional 34,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $497.36.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $472.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $386.37 and a 12 month high of $527.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $488.36 and its 200 day moving average is $467.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

