CX Institutional Buys 2,435 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PBW opened at $59.23 on Monday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $48.60 and a 1 year high of $109.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.90 and its 200-day moving average is $73.39.

