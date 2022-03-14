CX Institutional Increases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 922 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 8,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GS opened at $327.00 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.72 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $109.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $358.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.67.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

