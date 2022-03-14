CX Institutional Lowers Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

CX Institutional lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in American Express were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of American Express by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in American Express by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,437,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in American Express by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after buying an additional 18,739 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in American Express by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $52,189,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $812,953,000 after buying an additional 81,623 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.50.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $167.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.42. American Express has a 12 month low of $135.13 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

