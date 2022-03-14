CX Institutional Makes New Investment in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000. CX Institutional owned about 0.85% of Global X Thematic Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GXTG. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,232,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 373.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GXTG opened at $33.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.60. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $32.88 and a 52-week high of $54.37.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Global X Thematic Growth ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19.

